Ocala calendar: What's coming up

(OCALA, FL) Live events are coming to Ocala.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ocala area:

Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame Banquet Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470

Join us to celebrate the 2020 and 2021 inductees into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame.

VHS - Class of 2001 - Reunion Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

Let’s all act like we are Juveniles again and back that a$$ up!

Pet Supermarket Ocala Grand Reopening Celebration Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2023 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Unit 101, Ocala, FL 34470

Calling all pawty animals! You’re invited to the grand reopening celebration of our Ocala location with doorbusters & giveaways all weekend!

Put Your Land to Work Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2232 Northeast Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470

This program will help guide you to effectively using your land for agricultural purposes.

Who's Your Daddy Bull Seminar Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2232 Northeast Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470

Join us for an educational seminar focusing on bull selection to find the right fit for your herd.