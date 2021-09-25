CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Ocala calendar: What's coming up

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 7 days ago

(OCALA, FL) Live events are coming to Ocala.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ocala area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHRgv_0c7ucpVW00

Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame Banquet

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470

Join us to celebrate the 2020 and 2021 inductees into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gqCA_0c7ucpVW00

VHS - Class of 2001 - Reunion

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

Let’s all act like we are Juveniles again and back that a$$ up!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01nA05_0c7ucpVW00

Pet Supermarket Ocala Grand Reopening Celebration

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2023 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Unit 101, Ocala, FL 34470

Calling all pawty animals! You’re invited to the grand reopening celebration of our Ocala location with doorbusters & giveaways all weekend!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ayZ5K_0c7ucpVW00

Put Your Land to Work

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2232 Northeast Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470

This program will help guide you to effectively using your land for agricultural purposes.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9dYp_0c7ucpVW00

Who's Your Daddy Bull Seminar

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2232 Northeast Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470

Join us for an educational seminar focusing on bull selection to find the right fit for your herd.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thu Nov 11#Fl 34470 Join#Sun Oct 10#Fl 34470 Calling
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Ocala Updates

Ocala Updates

Ocala, FL
482
Followers
536
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy