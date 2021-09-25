Ocala calendar: What's coming up
(OCALA, FL) Live events are coming to Ocala.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Ocala area:
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470
Join us to celebrate the 2020 and 2021 inductees into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 120 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470
Let’s all act like we are Juveniles again and back that a$$ up!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 2023 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Unit 101, Ocala, FL 34470
Calling all pawty animals! You’re invited to the grand reopening celebration of our Ocala location with doorbusters & giveaways all weekend!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 2232 Northeast Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470
This program will help guide you to effectively using your land for agricultural purposes.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 2232 Northeast Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470
Join us for an educational seminar focusing on bull selection to find the right fit for your herd.
Comments / 0