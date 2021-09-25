What’s up Santa Rosa: Local events calendar
(SANTA ROSA, CA) Santa Rosa has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Rosa:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 1791 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Come and visit beautiful DeLoach WInery for an outdoor class overlooking the vineyards with Kelliann! Tasting options to follow if desired!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Address: 21 West 7th St., Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Learn about the life history, ecology and conservation of frogs, toads, and salamanders that occur in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 5353 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
The 2021 harvest is right around the corner! Join HANNA’s Winemaker, Jeff Hinchliffe, for a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s harvest.
