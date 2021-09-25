What’s up Santa Rosa: Local events calendar

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Santa Rosa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Rosa:

Yoga in the Vineyards at DeLoach Santa Rosa, CA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1791 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Come and visit beautiful DeLoach WInery for an outdoor class overlooking the vineyards with Kelliann! Tasting options to follow if desired!

VIP Petcare at Western Farm Center Santa Rosa, CA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 21 West 7th St., Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Amphibians of the San Francisco Bay Area Workshop Santa Rosa, CA

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Learn about the life history, ecology and conservation of frogs, toads, and salamanders that occur in the San Francisco Bay Area.

HANNA Winery Harvest Tour Santa Rosa, CA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 5353 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

The 2021 harvest is right around the corner! Join HANNA’s Winemaker, Jeff Hinchliffe, for a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s harvest.