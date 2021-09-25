CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Live events Oxnard — what’s coming up

Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 7 days ago

(OXNARD, CA) Oxnard is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oxnard:

Love Your Relationship Again - Painlessly - Oxnard

Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Oxnard, CA 93030

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Oxnard

Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Oxnard, CA 93030

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Oxnard, CA 93030

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (OXNARD)

Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: OXNARD, Oxnard, CA 93030

How this Busy Working-Mom FINALLY Banished the B!#ch & Found Her Calm Centre Within WithOUT Spending The Next 50 Years in Therapy

Private Party — Ray Jaurique & The Uptown Brothers

Oxnard, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ray Jaurique Big Band playing a private party in Oxnard.

