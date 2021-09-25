CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Live events Des Moines — what’s coming up

Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 7 days ago

(DES MOINES, IA) Des Moines is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Des Moines area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sm5Yl_0c7ucm6Z00

The Big Day Wedding Expo

Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines, IA 50309

Mainframe Studios presents The Big Day Wedding showcase featuring local vendors for your big day. Plus raffle prizes, food, music, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5fTE_0c7ucm6Z00

Cory Wong & The Wongnotes

Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 E Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309

Cory Wong & The Wongnotes will be performing at Wooly's on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6Xam_0c7ucm6Z00

Fresko's Halloween Drag Brunch (1PM seating)

Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 909 Locust Street, #Ste. 103, Des Moines, IA 50309

We had so much fun at our first drag brunch, we decided to do it again- on HALLOWEEN!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnTQF_0c7ucm6Z00

The Airborne Toxic Event - The Hollywood Park Tour

Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

The Airborne Toxic Event will be performing at Wooly's on Sunday, October 10th, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i4VQD_0c7ucm6Z00

Des Moines Fairytale Ball

Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 713 Walnut Street, #UNIT 600, Des Moines, IA 50309

Join the Princesses for The Des Moines, IA Fairytale Ball! The event is hosted at the beautiful, magical, Tea Room Ballroom!

