Amarillo, TX

Amarillo events coming soon

Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 7 days ago

(AMARILLO, TX) Live events are coming to Amarillo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Amarillo area:

The Great Epilepsy Cookout

Amarillo, TX

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

The Great Epilepsy Steakout September 25, 2021 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm Grand Plaza Entrance #11 Visit event website for more information.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Amarillo, TX

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Route 66 Motor Speedway Truck and Tractor Pull

Amarillo, TX

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 4101 TX-335 Loop, Amarillo, TX

September 24th and 25th!!!! Mark your calendars now for something that hasn’t been in Amarillo in more than 10 years!!! TRACTOR PULLS ARE BAAAAACKKK!!! We are very excited to have the TTTPA add us...

Heart of CASA 2021

Amarillo, TX

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 112 Southwest 8th Avenue, Amarillo, TX 79101

This art gallery event and auction celebrates the creativity of our children featuring local artists and art students at WTAMU .

Exhibition - Women of Abstract Expressionism in the American West

Amarillo, TX

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2200 S Van Buren St, Amarillo, TX

Artworks by a number of important artists, including Elaine de Kooning, Louise Nevelson, Jeanne Reynal, and Jane Wilson, among others, will be included in this exhibition. These women were a...

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo News Alert

ABOUT

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

