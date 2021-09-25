Montgomery events calendar

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Live events are coming to Montgomery.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montgomery:

The Intersection: DE&I in Alabama Community, Business and Government Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 915 South Jackson Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

The Intersection is a town hall series hosted by Alabama-based media outlets, Yellowhammer News and Our 360 News.

MERCH VOLUNTEER - TobyMac Theatre Tour - Montgomery, AL Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 Tallapoosa Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Come help out the merch team at TobyMac's Theatre Tour, and get to see some of the show for free!

Sips By Simone Launch Party Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 432 Goldthwaite Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Come and join Sips by Simone as we launch our private bartending services Enjoy good food, drinks, music and giveaways!