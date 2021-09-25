CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery events calendar

Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 7 days ago

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Live events are coming to Montgomery.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montgomery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OW3b9_0c7uckL700

The Intersection: DE&I in Alabama Community, Business and Government

Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 915 South Jackson Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

The Intersection is a town hall series hosted by Alabama-based media outlets, Yellowhammer News and Our 360 News.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAfx5_0c7uckL700

MERCH VOLUNTEER - TobyMac Theatre Tour - Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 Tallapoosa Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Come help out the merch team at TobyMac's Theatre Tour, and get to see some of the show for free!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCsYg_0c7uckL700

Sips By Simone Launch Party

Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 432 Goldthwaite Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Come and join Sips by Simone as we launch our private bartending services Enjoy good food, drinks, music and giveaways!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobymac
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Montgomery Daily

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery, AL
380
Followers
538
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy