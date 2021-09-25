Boston calendar: Coming events

(BOSTON, MA) Live events are coming to Boston.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boston area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Boston, MA 02108

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Speed Dating Boston (26-38) | Singles Event | Saturday Night Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 25 School St, Boston, MA 02108

Speed Dating Boston (26-38) | Singles Event | Saturday Night

Craft Cocktails & Mixology Class Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 45 Bromfield Street, Boston, MA 02108

This is an entertaining, hands-on demonstration and coaching of techniques to prepare flavorful, well-balanced craft cocktails.

Illusions The Drag Brunch Boston - Drag Queen Brunch Show - Boston, MA Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 4 Bosworth Street, Boston, MA 02108

PLEASE NOTE: WHEN SELECTING YOUR TICKET TYPE THAT BRUNCH IS NOT INCLUDED AND MUST BE PURCHASED AS AN ADD-ON TICKET PER PERSON.

Healthy Habits: Yoga Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 73 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02108

Counseling, Health & Wellness Presentation followed by FREE Yoga Session