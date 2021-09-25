Fort Myers events calendar

(FORT MYERS, FL) Fort Myers has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Myers area:

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Fort Myers Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 2206 Bay Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

SWFL EXPO = Home + Health + Services Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 4125 Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Find out what local businesses in home, health and wellness, and services can offer you! Browse for free and enjoy what SWFL has to offer.

Fort Myers - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES! Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 2200 Second Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

Plant Swap Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1815-2 Fowler Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

New Process and Time Starting June 2021 Bring a potted plant, cuttings, seeds, or used pots, and take something someone else brought.

R.O.A.R - Riddim On A Rooftop Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2301 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

R.O.A.R. Riddim On A Rooftop. Presented by King Leo Promotions and The North Law Firm