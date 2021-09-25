CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers events calendar

Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 7 days ago

(FORT MYERS, FL) Fort Myers has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Myers area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eaY3a_0c7uchgw00

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 2206 Bay Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rlS3T_0c7uchgw00

SWFL EXPO = Home + Health + Services

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 4125 Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Find out what local businesses in home, health and wellness, and services can offer you! Browse for free and enjoy what SWFL has to offer.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hTKS_0c7uchgw00

Fort Myers - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 2200 Second Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sk7iA_0c7uchgw00

Plant Swap

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1815-2 Fowler Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

New Process and Time Starting June 2021 Bring a potted plant, cuttings, seeds, or used pots, and take something someone else brought.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8BL3_0c7uchgw00

R.O.A.R - Riddim On A Rooftop

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2301 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

R.O.A.R. Riddim On A Rooftop. Presented by King Leo Promotions and The North Law Firm

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swfl#Friendsgiving#The North Law Firm
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers, FL
246
Followers
547
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy