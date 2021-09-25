Fort Myers events calendar
(FORT MYERS, FL) Fort Myers has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Fort Myers area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM
Address: 2206 Bay Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 4125 Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Find out what local businesses in home, health and wellness, and services can offer you! Browse for free and enjoy what SWFL has to offer.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 2200 Second Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 1815-2 Fowler Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
New Process and Time Starting June 2021 Bring a potted plant, cuttings, seeds, or used pots, and take something someone else brought.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 2301 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
R.O.A.R. Riddim On A Rooftop. Presented by King Leo Promotions and The North Law Firm
Comments / 0