Shreveport, LA

Shreveport calendar: Events coming up

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Shreveport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shreveport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kK4WO_0c7ucgoD00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Shreveport, Shreveport, LA 71101

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWekm_0c7ucgoD00

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training Program in Shreveport

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Business Centre, Shreveport, LA 71101

Get LSS Green & Black Belt certified by attending just one class and one exam. Course is developed by internationally accredited instructor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qj5Yv_0c7ucgoD00

Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (SHREVEPORT)

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: SHREVEPORT, Shreveport, LA 71101

How this Busy Working-Mom FINALLY Banished the B!#ch & Found Her Calm Centre Within WithOUT Spending The Next 50 Years in Therapy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5dre_0c7ucgoD00

CASA Virtual & In-Person Informational Sessions

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 820 Jordan Street, Suite 525, Shreveport, LA 71101

Learn how to be a voice for abused and/or neglected children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MrCe_0c7ucgoD00

The State of Affairs for Nonprofits Post Covid

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 Edwards Street, Suite 125, Shreveport, LA 71101

Please join Community Foundation for an Executive Director/CEO Listening Session: The State of Affairs for Nonprofits Post Covid.

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport, LA
401
Followers
510
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

