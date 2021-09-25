Shreveport calendar: Events coming up
(SHREVEPORT, LA) Shreveport has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shreveport:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: Shreveport, Shreveport, LA 71101
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: Business Centre, Shreveport, LA 71101
Get LSS Green & Black Belt certified by attending just one class and one exam. Course is developed by internationally accredited instructor.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: SHREVEPORT, Shreveport, LA 71101
How this Busy Working-Mom FINALLY Banished the B!#ch & Found Her Calm Centre Within WithOUT Spending The Next 50 Years in Therapy
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 820 Jordan Street, Suite 525, Shreveport, LA 71101
Learn how to be a voice for abused and/or neglected children.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 401 Edwards Street, Suite 125, Shreveport, LA 71101
Please join Community Foundation for an Executive Director/CEO Listening Session: The State of Affairs for Nonprofits Post Covid.
