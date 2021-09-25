Live events on the horizon in Savannah

(SAVANNAH, GA) Savannah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Savannah:

The Mastery of African Pottery Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 201 East 37th St, Savannah, GA 31401

Come and join us for a clay workshop inspired by terracotta works of Africa!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Salsa Night Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1108 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401

Come and join us as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with our first Annual Salsa Night!

Artist Meet & Greet: Marta McWhorter Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 33 Barnard Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Kobo Gallery invites you to meet returning artist, Marta McWhorter on Saturday, 9/25 2-4pm.

Kompany - Untouchable Tour at Elan Savannah (Sat, Oct 2nd) Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 301 Williamson Street, Savannah, GA 31401

This Never Say Die legend will take Savannah by storm!