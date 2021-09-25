Live events on the horizon in Savannah
(SAVANNAH, GA) Savannah has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Savannah:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Address: 201 East 37th St, Savannah, GA 31401
Come and join us for a clay workshop inspired by terracotta works of Africa!
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 1108 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401
Come and join us as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with our first Annual Salsa Night!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 33 Barnard Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Kobo Gallery invites you to meet returning artist, Marta McWhorter on Saturday, 9/25 2-4pm.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 301 Williamson Street, Savannah, GA 31401
This Never Say Die legend will take Savannah by storm!
Comments / 0