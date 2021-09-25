CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Live events on the horizon in Savannah

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 7 days ago

(SAVANNAH, GA) Savannah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Savannah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nLjK_0c7ucfvU00

The Mastery of African Pottery

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 201 East 37th St, Savannah, GA 31401

Come and join us for a clay workshop inspired by terracotta works of Africa!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4OKG_0c7ucfvU00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuj9O_0c7ucfvU00

Salsa Night

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1108 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401

Come and join us as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with our first Annual Salsa Night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3zuA_0c7ucfvU00

Artist Meet & Greet: Marta McWhorter

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 33 Barnard Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Kobo Gallery invites you to meet returning artist, Marta McWhorter on Saturday, 9/25 2-4pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mg7Y0_0c7ucfvU00

Kompany - Untouchable Tour at Elan Savannah (Sat, Oct 2nd)

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 301 Williamson Street, Savannah, GA 31401

This Never Say Die legend will take Savannah by storm!

ABOUT

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

