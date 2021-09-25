Syracuse events coming up
(SYRACUSE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Syracuse calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Syracuse:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 100 East Onondaga Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
Join us for the third annual An Evening for Second Chances to support the dogs at Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 246 West Willow Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
Bar-B-Que, Silent Auction, and Community will all be present at Huntington Family Centers' Annual Event, You & 'Que.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 500 South Franklin Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
Clear Path Family Day at The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology for Veterans, military members, and their families!!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 401 Harrison Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
AIA CNY Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion Committee introduces EDI Educational Series. First, Let's Talk Diversity in the Workplace w/Twiggy E
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 406 South Clinton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
Chris returns to Syracuse after a long hiatus with his long time friend Phil Petroff and the natural fact opening this Don't miss show
