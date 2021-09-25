CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse events coming up

Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 7 days ago

(SYRACUSE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Syracuse calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Syracuse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iC8E_0c7uce2l00

An Evening for Second Chances

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 East Onondaga Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Join us for the third annual An Evening for Second Chances to support the dogs at Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6d3V_0c7uce2l00

You & 'Que

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 246 West Willow Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Bar-B-Que, Silent Auction, and Community will all be present at Huntington Family Centers' Annual Event, You & 'Que.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jVLz_0c7uce2l00

Clear Path Family Day at The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 500 South Franklin Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Clear Path Family Day at The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology for Veterans, military members, and their families!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekcAS_0c7uce2l00

AIA CNY EDI COMMITTEE EDUCATIONAL SERIES- LETS TALK DIVERSITY

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 Harrison Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

AIA CNY Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion Committee introduces EDI Educational Series. First, Let's Talk Diversity in the Workplace w/Twiggy E

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIIeo_0c7uce2l00

Chris Cain W/special guest

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 406 South Clinton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Chris returns to Syracuse after a long hiatus with his long time friend Phil Petroff and the natural fact opening this Don't miss show

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

