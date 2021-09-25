Coming soon: Sarasota events
(SARASOTA, FL) Sarasota has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Sarasota area:
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 03:30 PM
Address: 7112 Curtiss Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34231
If you are interested in understanding residential solar hot water and solar photovoltaic technologies better, this workshop is for you.
Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 02:00 PM
Address: 5500 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231
Sarasota Fine Art Show - produced by Hot Works award-winning quality juried fine art and fine craft shows!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 2881 Clark Road, #Unit 20, Sarasota, FL 34231
Drink any wine from Dive Wine & Spirits in the Dive Cocktail Den for no additional price or corkage fee!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM
Address: 7221 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231
You are invited to a night of bowling with Bishop and Lady Evans.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 4725 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34233
First Annual Cornhole Tournament benefiting Johns Hopkins All Children's Hopsital and St. Joseph's Children's Hospital
