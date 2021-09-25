Coming soon: Sarasota events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

 7 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) Sarasota has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sarasota area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nl0N4_0c7ucdA200

The Basics of Solar Energy for FL Homeowners

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Address: 7112 Curtiss Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34231

If you are interested in understanding residential solar hot water and solar photovoltaic technologies better, this workshop is for you.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mx2iV_0c7ucdA200

9th Sarasota Fine Art Show

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Address: 5500 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231

Sarasota Fine Art Show - produced by Hot Works award-winning quality juried fine art and fine craft shows!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zaq2x_0c7ucdA200

No Cork Fee Wednesdays

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2881 Clark Road, #Unit 20, Sarasota, FL 34231

Drink any wine from Dive Wine & Spirits in the Dive Cocktail Den for no additional price or corkage fee!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4bYU_0c7ucdA200

"Bowling With The Bishop"

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 7221 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231

You are invited to a night of bowling with Bishop and Lady Evans.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ou56J_0c7ucdA200

Jordyn's Joy Cornhole Tournament

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 4725 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34233

First Annual Cornhole Tournament benefiting Johns Hopkins All Children's Hopsital and St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

Learn More

With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

