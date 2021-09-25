Live events on the horizon in Boise

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BOISE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Boise calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boise:

MONO

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Apr 04, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Apr 04, 10:30 PM

Address: 111 N 11th St, Boise, ID 83702

Tokyo, Japan based 4-piece Instrumental Rock band MONO to play Neurolux in Boise on April 26th.

CULTS

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 10:30 PM

Address: 111 N 11th St, Boise, ID 83702

Cults back in Boise to follow up their Treefort 2018 appearance with a show at Neurolux on Feb 27th.

VACATIONS

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 10:30 PM

Address: 430 S. 10th St, Boise, ID 83702

Newcastle, Australia indie alt band VACATIONS coming to Boise on March 12th for an all ages show at The Shredder.

WHEELWRIGHT (formerly Jared & the Mill) + Sundressed

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 1009 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702

Wheelwright (formerly Jared & the Mill) to play The Olympic in Boise on Saturday, October 26th.

Taco 2s-Day Birthday Bash

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 06:22 PM

Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 09:22 PM

Address: TBD, Boise, ID 83702

What better way to celebrate the ULTIMATE 2's DAY than with a TACO TUESDAY BIRTHDAY BASH?

