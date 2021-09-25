Live events coming up in Lakeland

(LAKELAND, FL) Lakeland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lakeland:

Riot! (A Tribute To Paramore) Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 802 North Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801

RIOT! (a Paramore Tribute Band) will be performing for the first time ever at The Yard On Mass and in Lakeland!

Harrison Faculty-Student Showcase Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 750 Hollingsworth Road, Lakeland, FL 33801

Live performances from the faculty and staff at Harrison School for the Arts.

Poetry, Spoken Word, and Open Mic Night Presented by Just Cares Inc. Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 310 East Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33801

Hosted every 3rd Sunday of the month; you can share your own work or read from your favorite poets and/or writers. Everyone can participate.

GiveVisuals Live: A Screening Social Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 820 North Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801

Join us for a live screening social at a beautiful venue in the heart of Lakeland with food, drink and live music to support GiveVisuals.

Launch Pitch Night Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 502 East Main Street, Lakeland, FL 33801

Join us as entrepreneurs pitch to a panel of judges for funding that will take their Lakeland-based business to the next level.