CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

Coming soon: Fayetteville events

Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 7 days ago

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Fayetteville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fayetteville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQl5K_0c7ucaVr00

INAUGURAL FALL GALA

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 Green Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Each year The Washington Apparel Company hosts it's fall/winter ball. A formal evening of fun and fashion as we present our upcoming looks.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NujBs_0c7ucaVr00

Food, Wine & ART 2021

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 536 North Eastern Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join us for CityView’s annual Food, Wine & ART: A celebration of music, theater, dancing and fine art.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWBEe_0c7ucaVr00

Family Reset: Cape Fear Botanical Gardens

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 536 North Eastern Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join the USO in an event designed just for military kids. You must have at least one child between 6 and 16 to participate.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FLEe_0c7ucaVr00

GLAM-O-WEEN Wine Walk Fayetteville

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 308 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

On October 23rd join in on the Fayetteville Wine Walk! The wine walk will take you on a sip and stroll tour of downtown Fayetteville.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmUOP_0c7ucaVr00

Marked Music Album Release Concert

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 109 Green Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

We are so excited for you to hear our first Marked Music Album - Give You The Room. Will you be in the room THIS Saturday? RSVP NOW!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
Fayetteville, NC
Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cityview#Food Wine Art#Sun Oct 10#Uso
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
533
Followers
498
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy