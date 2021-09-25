Coming soon: Fayetteville events

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Fayetteville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fayetteville:

INAUGURAL FALL GALA Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 Green Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Each year The Washington Apparel Company hosts it's fall/winter ball. A formal evening of fun and fashion as we present our upcoming looks.

Food, Wine & ART 2021 Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 536 North Eastern Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join us for CityView’s annual Food, Wine & ART: A celebration of music, theater, dancing and fine art.

Family Reset: Cape Fear Botanical Gardens Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 536 North Eastern Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join the USO in an event designed just for military kids. You must have at least one child between 6 and 16 to participate.

GLAM-O-WEEN Wine Walk Fayetteville Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 308 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

On October 23rd join in on the Fayetteville Wine Walk! The wine walk will take you on a sip and stroll tour of downtown Fayetteville.

Marked Music Album Release Concert Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 109 Green Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

We are so excited for you to hear our first Marked Music Album - Give You The Room. Will you be in the room THIS Saturday? RSVP NOW!