Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage calendar: Events coming up

Anchorage News Watch
Anchorage News Watch
 7 days ago

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Live events are lining up on the Anchorage calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Anchorage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFHVI_0c7ucZa000

TBA's Fall Festival Fundraiser

Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Fall Fest 2021 Events in Anchorage, Discover best of Fall Fest events, Parties, and Celebrations in Anchorage. Find information & tickets of upcoming Fall Fest events happening in Anchorage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZgxX2_0c7ucZa000

Matt Hopper & the Roman Candles Album Release Party: Outskirts of my Mind

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 609 F Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

Williwaw Social presents Matt Hopper & the Roman Candles Album Release Party: Outskirts of my Mind

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBftq_0c7ucZa000

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcJ9N_0c7ucZa000

All Together Now: 50th Anniversary Auction and Celebration

Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 8800 Heritage Center Dr, Anchorage, AK

Join us for our 50th Anniversary Celebration with our Annual Auction. Community, fun and prizes- The Alaska Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kn1Y8_0c7ucZa000

Amplify Alaska presents Ed Washington & Friends

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 609 F Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

Amplify Alaska invites you to a night of forward-thinking Hip Hop and R&B brought to you by Anchorage's own Ed Washington

#Live Events#Alaska
Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage, AK
ABOUT

With Anchorage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

