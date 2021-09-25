Anchorage calendar: Events coming up

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Live events are lining up on the Anchorage calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Anchorage:

TBA's Fall Festival Fundraiser Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Fall Fest 2021 Events in Anchorage, Discover best of Fall Fest events, Parties, and Celebrations in Anchorage. Find information & tickets of upcoming Fall Fest events happening in Anchorage.

Matt Hopper & the Roman Candles Album Release Party: Outskirts of my Mind Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 609 F Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

Williwaw Social presents Matt Hopper & the Roman Candles Album Release Party: Outskirts of my Mind

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

All Together Now: 50th Anniversary Auction and Celebration Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 8800 Heritage Center Dr, Anchorage, AK

Join us for our 50th Anniversary Celebration with our Annual Auction. Community, fun and prizes- The Alaska Center

Amplify Alaska presents Ed Washington & Friends Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 609 F Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

Amplify Alaska invites you to a night of forward-thinking Hip Hop and R&B brought to you by Anchorage's own Ed Washington