Lubbock, TX

Live events on the horizon in Lubbock

Lubbock News Alert
 7 days ago

(LUBBOCK, TX) Live events are coming to Lubbock.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lubbock area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PbLA_0c7ucYhH00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rB1yI_0c7ucYhH00

Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (LUBBOCK)

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: LUBBOCK, Lubbock, TX 79401

How this Busy Working-Mom FINALLY Banished the B!#ch & Found Her Calm Centre Within WithOUT Spending The Next 50 Years in Therapy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8GvX_0c7ucYhH00

Will Banister & Friends: A Tribute to George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Haggard

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Will Banister & Friends: A Tribute to George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Haggard and Jones- Live at Cactus Theater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ou2k_0c7ucYhH00

Gift Certificates for 2021

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

$20.00 Gift Certificates are only sold at our Historic Cactus Theater Box Office! Hours are Monday thru Friday from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtNQk_0c7ucYhH00

Texas Hill - Casey James, Craig Wayne Boyd & Adam Wakefield

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Texas Hill - Casey James, Craig Wayne Boyd & Adam Wakefield

