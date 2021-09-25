Events on the Salem calendar

(SALEM, OR) Live events are lining up on the Salem calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salem:

St Thomas' Sunday Service Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 546 High Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301

Join St Thomas for a Church Service every Sunday morning at 10am

Yoga with Coach Pegah Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Salem, Salem, OR 97301

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Salem, OR 97301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Unleash your inner Queen and date on your terms Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Salem, OR 97301

A practical workshop, packed with exercises to help you discover your worth and create thriving, intimate relationships

Spine and Pelvis Positional Release Therapy Course Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 323 Cromwell Ave. Suite 118, Fresno, CA 97311

In this course participants learn how to apply Positional Release Therapy for spine and pelvic conditions to eliminate pain and dysfunction.