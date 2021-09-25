Events on the Salem calendar
(SALEM, OR) Live events are lining up on the Salem calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salem:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 546 High Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301
Join St Thomas for a Church Service every Sunday morning at 10am
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: Salem, Salem, OR 97301
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Salem, OR 97301
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: Online via Zoom, Salem, OR 97301
A practical workshop, packed with exercises to help you discover your worth and create thriving, intimate relationships
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 323 Cromwell Ave. Suite 118, Fresno, CA 97311
In this course participants learn how to apply Positional Release Therapy for spine and pelvic conditions to eliminate pain and dysfunction.
