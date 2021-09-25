CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee calendar: What's coming up

 7 days ago

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Tallahassee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tallahassee:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tallahhassee, FL 32301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Unleash your inner Queen and date on your terms

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Tallahassee, FL 32301

A practical workshop, packed with exercises to help you discover your worth and create thriving, intimate relationships

Tallahassee - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 South Adams Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

OL SKOOL DJS RELOADED STREET TOUR

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3030 South Adams Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Live DJS, Comedy; Music Artists, Vendors, Day Party & More!

246th Marine Corps Ball hosted by the Tallahassee Marine Corps League.

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1601 Golf Terrace Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32301

The Tallahassee Marine Corps League invites you to celebrate 246 years of warfighter spirit and heritage.

Tallahassee, FL
With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

