Tallahassee calendar: What's coming up
(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Tallahassee has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tallahassee:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Tallahhassee, FL 32301
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: Online via Zoom, Tallahassee, FL 32301
A practical workshop, packed with exercises to help you discover your worth and create thriving, intimate relationships
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 300 South Adams Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301
OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 3030 South Adams Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Live DJS, Comedy; Music Artists, Vendors, Day Party & More!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 1601 Golf Terrace Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Tallahassee Marine Corps League invites you to celebrate 246 years of warfighter spirit and heritage.
Comments / 0