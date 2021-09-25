Pensacola calendar: Events coming up

(PENSACOLA, FL) Live events are coming to Pensacola.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pensacola:

Taco Agave Happy Hour Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 S Palafox St, Pensacola, FL

Happy Hour is here to make you happy! We promise we'll have you grinning ear to ear with all our Happy Hour tequila, tacos and house infusions. $2.00 Basic Tacos - Beef or Chicken $3.00 Drafts...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Pensacola, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Pensacola, FL 32501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Saturday Adoption Events at Petsmart! Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Join us at Petsmart every Saturday in August to adopt a cat or kitten! We will be at Petsmart at 6251 North Davis Highway in Pensacola from 12:00 to 4:00 to answer your questions and introduce you...

Pensacola's Rec Plex North parkrun/walk. Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: Pensacola, FL

Free, weekly, timed 5K run/jog/walk. Open to all. First Timers should arrive at 7:15 AM for First Timers briefing.

Dan "The Beast" Severn Seminar Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 2500 W 9 Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL

We are excited to announce the following: • WHAT: Seminar featuring DAN "The Beast" SEVERN • WHO: All ages and ranks • WHEN: Saturday, Sept 25 • TIME: 2-3:30pm • PRICE: $59 per person* Mr. Severn...