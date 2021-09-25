Live events on the horizon in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, KY) Lexington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lexington:

The WayMakers Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1409 Versailles Rd, Lexington, KY

Hillcrest Baptist Church at 1409 Versailles Rd, Lexington, KY 40505, Versailles, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 11:00 am

Gastonia Honey Hunters at Lexington Legends Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:05 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 207 Legends Ln, Lexington, KY

Buy Gastonia Honey Hunters at Lexington Legends tickets for 09/28/2021 in Lexington, KY from Vivid Seats and be there in person for all the action!

Cube of Truth: Lexington, KY: September 25th Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

If you are interested in staying up to date on future chapter activity, please join the following volunteer group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/121219362094581/ The Cube of Truth is a street...

Velvi Power Shoot NY Image is Everything! Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 163 E Main St 3rd floor, Lexington, KY

OK Who Wants To Shoot with Beautiful Models in Creative Themes?

Live Music with Griffin Shively Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4379 Old Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY

Enjoy an acoustic set of classic rock and alternative hits by up and coming UK student Griffin Milller Shively. No cover, and enjoy some drinks and the BEST PIZZA in town! And stick around for...