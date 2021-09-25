Mobile events coming soon

(MOBILE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Mobile calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mobile:

Li Woadie Givin’em hell Christmas Bash with MGM Lett ft OMB.Pezzy Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 AM

Address: 351 Saint Francis Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Features Guest are Mobile’s own National Recording Artist OMB.Pezzy and MGM LETT

Dauphin Street Beer Fest 2021 Starting at the Garage Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 9 South Washington Ave., Mobile, AL 36602

Dauphin Street Beer Festival will take you through the entertainment district. You will taste over 60 beers distributed through 22 venues.

Art Soup 2021 Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: South Joachim Street, Mobile, AL 36602

ART SOUP is an evening of entertainment, great food, and local art that brings attention to the homeless issues in our area.

High Humidity Humor Run @ The Electric Piano Parlor Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 310 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36602

High Humidity Humor Run @ The Electric Piano Parlor Doors 6:30 Show 7 $10 GA $20 VIP

All-Star Anniversary Extravaganza at B-Bob's Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 213 Conti St, Mobile, AL 36602

A'Keria C. Davenport and Morgan McMichaels from RPDR All Stars on B-Bob's Stage!