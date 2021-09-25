CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Mobile events coming soon

Mobile News Flash
Mobile News Flash
 7 days ago

(MOBILE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Mobile calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mobile:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbnCv_0c7ucSOv00

Li Woadie Givin’em hell Christmas Bash with MGM Lett ft OMB.Pezzy

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 AM

Address: 351 Saint Francis Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Features Guest are Mobile’s own National Recording Artist OMB.Pezzy and MGM LETT

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8LmF_0c7ucSOv00

Dauphin Street Beer Fest 2021 Starting at the Garage

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 9 South Washington Ave., Mobile, AL 36602

Dauphin Street Beer Festival will take you through the entertainment district. You will taste over 60 beers distributed through 22 venues.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5YG2_0c7ucSOv00

Art Soup 2021

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: South Joachim Street, Mobile, AL 36602

ART SOUP is an evening of entertainment, great food, and local art that brings attention to the homeless issues in our area.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hb4af_0c7ucSOv00

High Humidity Humor Run @ The Electric Piano Parlor

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 310 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36602

High Humidity Humor Run @ The Electric Piano Parlor Doors 6:30 Show 7 $10 GA $20 VIP

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sl4m7_0c7ucSOv00

All-Star Anniversary Extravaganza at B-Bob's

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 213 Conti St, Mobile, AL 36602

A'Keria C. Davenport and Morgan McMichaels from RPDR All Stars on B-Bob's Stage!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas calendar: Coming events

1. Live Music with Simon Santiago — Big Dog Vineyards; 2. Kabir Singh is an AGT competitor with a long history of performing.; 3. Ride Scare: The Beginning Red Carpet Movie Premiere; 4. Women's Bible Study — CCCM; 5. Get Etched! with Milpitas PD and Piercey Toyota;
MILPITAS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs International Film Festival will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination

The official COVID-19 guidelines for the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival have been released, showing proof of vaccination will be required to enter the festival. "The 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival will require all attendees (pass holders and ticket holders), volunteers, staff, guests, sponsors, media, and vendors to show valid proof of full The post Palm Springs International Film Festival will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The Dinah celebrates 30th anniversary as the largest lesbian music festival

After a nearly two-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Dinah has returned to Palm Springs for its 30 year anniversary celebration. Mariah Hanson, Executive producer and owner of the Dinah Owner and executive producer Mariah Hanson said she is excited to finally be able to celebrate this major milestone and bring people together The post The Dinah celebrates 30th anniversary as the largest lesbian music festival appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Piano#Art#Live Events#Al 36602 Features Guest#National Recording Artist#Mgm Lett#Al 36602 Art Soup#Sun Oct 10#Morgan Mcmichaels#Rpdr
Crooked River Chronicle

Coming soon: Cleveland events

1. BOLDY JAMES w / The Monday Program / Eli Tha Don / BBP Soul / Mondo Slade; 2. TAKE A HIKE® CLEVELAND - University Circle -Guided History Walking Tour; 3. Habitat: Drum & Bass; 4. Fight the Flare: Set Boundaries For Your Best Health - Cleveland;
CLEVELAND, OH
Mobile News Flash

Mobile News Flash

Mobile, AL
377
Followers
518
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mobile News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy