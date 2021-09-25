Events on the Madison calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(MADISON, WI) Live events are coming to Madison.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBpf0_0c7ucRWC00

Farm & Industry Short Course Preview Days 2021-2022

Madison, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 610 Langdon Street, Madison, WI 53706

Visit the UW-Madison campus, meet current students and faculty, and tour FISC spaces to learn more about how FISC meets your needs!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qugrk_0c7ucRWC00

32nd Annual Colloquium on Aging

Madison, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 770 West Dayton Street, Madison, WI 53706

Showcasing the latest research and resources on positive aging, with Speakers, a Poster Session, and a Health & Resource Fair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLAgi_0c7ucRWC00

Universal Market

Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Universal Market at 4602 Pflaum Road, Madison WI, 53718, Madison on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 05:00 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uD0et_0c7ucRWC00

Soffa Lecture with Dr Sakena Yacoobi, "As Women Rise, so Does the Nation"

Madison, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 702 Langdon Street, Madison, WI 53706

"Women’s rights are human rights and essential to the advancement of any nation." -Dr. Yacoobi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULLUz_0c7ucRWC00

Wham Bam Tailgate Jam w/ Coors Light @ Whiskey Jacks

Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 552 State St, Madison, WI

The Wham Bam Tailgate Jam returns to WHISKEY JACKS this college football season! Join Johnny & Biatch at Whiskey Jacks two hours before every Wisconsin home game for a tailgate party with $8 Coors...

