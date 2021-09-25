CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

Events on the Akron calendar

Akron Times
Akron Times
 7 days ago

(AKRON, OH) Akron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Akron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEji8_0c7ucQdT00

ArtBabes

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 1 South High Street, Akron, OH 44308

Storytelling, expressive movements, and sensory-focused fun inspire curiosity in every new artist.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0Yix_0c7ucQdT00

Welcome Home Meet the Team Event!

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 587 Grant Street, Akron, OH 44311

Lets celebrate the fall season and cheers to our new Welcome Home team!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vwF4_0c7ucQdT00

Christmas Sparkle at Missing Falls Brewery

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 540 South Main St, suite 112, Akron, OH 44311

Join local artist Rae Faba for an evening of painting and beer at Akron's coolest local brewery.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bt0x8_0c7ucQdT00

Speed Reading Class - Akron

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Akron, OH 44301

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5zpo_0c7ucQdT00

Happy Hour for Young Professionals

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 345 West Cedar Street, Akron, OH 44307

Join us for a casual happy hour event for young professional advisors in Greater Akron.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Welcome Home#Greater Akron
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Akron Times

Akron Times

Akron, OH
626
Followers
524
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

With Akron Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy