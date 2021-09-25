Events on the Akron calendar

(AKRON, OH) Akron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Akron:

ArtBabes Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 1 South High Street, Akron, OH 44308

Storytelling, expressive movements, and sensory-focused fun inspire curiosity in every new artist.

Welcome Home Meet the Team Event! Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 587 Grant Street, Akron, OH 44311

Lets celebrate the fall season and cheers to our new Welcome Home team!

Christmas Sparkle at Missing Falls Brewery Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 540 South Main St, suite 112, Akron, OH 44311

Join local artist Rae Faba for an evening of painting and beer at Akron's coolest local brewery.

Speed Reading Class - Akron Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Akron, OH 44301

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Happy Hour for Young Professionals Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 345 West Cedar Street, Akron, OH 44307

Join us for a casual happy hour event for young professional advisors in Greater Akron.