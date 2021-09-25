CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Live events Naples — what’s coming up

Naples Bulletin
Naples Bulletin
 7 days ago

(NAPLES, FL) Live events are lining up on the Naples calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Naples area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0w9p_0c7ucPkk00

Torch Song Trilogy by Harvey Fierstein

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: Community Center’s Joan Jenks Auditorium, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL

In TORCH SONG THE TWO-act revival of HARVEY FIERSTEINS AWARD-winning TORCH SONG TRILOGY THE LIFE OF ARNOLD BECKOFF, a TORCH SONG-singing, Jewish drag queen living in New York City, is dramatized...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0Hxi_0c7ucPkk00

Dolphin Watch / Eco Tour

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Unless you already reside in a tropical island paradise, chances are pretty slim. But here at Pure Naples, you can experience all of the above and then some! Our dolphin watch cruise (also known...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdO7W_0c7ucPkk00

GGCP Junior Lifeguard Camp - Naples, FL 2021

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3300 Santa Barbara Blvd, Naples, FL

Description This program will teach participants water safety skills and the duties and responsibilities of a lifeguard, utilizing the American Red Cross Guard Start program. This course will not...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HfAH8_0c7ucPkk00

Free Clam Pass Nature Walks

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 465 Seagate Dr, Naples, FL

Free Naturalist guided nature walk – boardwalk, Bay, and beach. Learn importance of mangrove trees, some Florida history, and meet fascinating creatures and plants that share this unique habitat...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3UGu_0c7ucPkk00

Comedian Jamie Kennedy Live in Naples, Florida!

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Rd #1100, Naples, FL

Buy Jamie Kennedy in Naples tickets for the 09/25/2021 performance at Off the Hook Comedy Club. You want to catch the show. Vivid Seats makes it easy.

