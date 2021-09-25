Live events Naples — what’s coming up
These events are coming up in the Naples area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: Community Center’s Joan Jenks Auditorium, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL
In TORCH SONG THE TWO-act revival of HARVEY FIERSTEINS AWARD-winning TORCH SONG TRILOGY THE LIFE OF ARNOLD BECKOFF, a TORCH SONG-singing, Jewish drag queen living in New York City, is dramatized...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Unless you already reside in a tropical island paradise, chances are pretty slim. But here at Pure Naples, you can experience all of the above and then some! Our dolphin watch cruise (also known...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 3300 Santa Barbara Blvd, Naples, FL
Description This program will teach participants water safety skills and the duties and responsibilities of a lifeguard, utilizing the American Red Cross Guard Start program. This course will not...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 465 Seagate Dr, Naples, FL
Free Naturalist guided nature walk – boardwalk, Bay, and beach. Learn importance of mangrove trees, some Florida history, and meet fascinating creatures and plants that share this unique habitat...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Rd #1100, Naples, FL
Buy Jamie Kennedy in Naples tickets for the 09/25/2021 performance at Off the Hook Comedy Club. You want to catch the show. Vivid Seats makes it easy.
