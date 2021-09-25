Live events Naples — what’s coming up

(NAPLES, FL) Live events are lining up on the Naples calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Naples area:

Torch Song Trilogy by Harvey Fierstein Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: Community Center’s Joan Jenks Auditorium, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL

In TORCH SONG THE TWO-act revival of HARVEY FIERSTEINS AWARD-winning TORCH SONG TRILOGY THE LIFE OF ARNOLD BECKOFF, a TORCH SONG-singing, Jewish drag queen living in New York City, is dramatized...

Dolphin Watch / Eco Tour Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Unless you already reside in a tropical island paradise, chances are pretty slim. But here at Pure Naples, you can experience all of the above and then some! Our dolphin watch cruise (also known...

GGCP Junior Lifeguard Camp - Naples, FL 2021 Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3300 Santa Barbara Blvd, Naples, FL

Description This program will teach participants water safety skills and the duties and responsibilities of a lifeguard, utilizing the American Red Cross Guard Start program. This course will not...

Free Clam Pass Nature Walks Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 465 Seagate Dr, Naples, FL

Free Naturalist guided nature walk – boardwalk, Bay, and beach. Learn importance of mangrove trees, some Florida history, and meet fascinating creatures and plants that share this unique habitat...

Comedian Jamie Kennedy Live in Naples, Florida! Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Rd #1100, Naples, FL

Buy Jamie Kennedy in Naples tickets for the 09/25/2021 performance at Off the Hook Comedy Club. You want to catch the show. Vivid Seats makes it easy.