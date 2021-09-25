Reno events coming up

(RENO, NV) Live events are coming to Reno.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Reno area:

The Damn Liars Live @ Virginia Street Brewhouse Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 211 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501

The Damn Liars put on an explosive live performance and are purveyors of true american rock and roll. Get your tickets at thedamnliars.com

Local News Matters Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 160 West Liberty Street, Reno, NV 89501

Talk and panel with Larry Ryckman, the editor of The Colorado Sun.

2022 Reno Latin Dance Fest Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 06:00 AM

Address: 407 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501

The Reno Latin Dance Fest is a fun 4 day dance festival known to be one of the top 10 in the USA.

CareerMD Networking Event - Reno, NV Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 17 S Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501

A networking dinner for the residents and fellows training at University Of Nevada Reno School Of Medicine

Oktoberfest CRE Showcase Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 10 South Lake Street, Reno, NV 89501

Gather up your lederhosen and practice your yodeling then join NAIOP for an Oktoberfest themed CRE Showcase with great beer, food, and fun!