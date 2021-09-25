CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

Reno events coming up

Reno Voice
Reno Voice
 7 days ago

(RENO, NV) Live events are coming to Reno.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Reno area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKvTs_0c7ucO7F00

The Damn Liars Live @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 211 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501

The Damn Liars put on an explosive live performance and are purveyors of true american rock and roll. Get your tickets at thedamnliars.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15o3ue_0c7ucO7F00

Local News Matters

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 160 West Liberty Street, Reno, NV 89501

Talk and panel with Larry Ryckman, the editor of The Colorado Sun.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RStIi_0c7ucO7F00

2022 Reno Latin Dance Fest

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 06:00 AM

Address: 407 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501

The Reno Latin Dance Fest is a fun 4 day dance festival known to be one of the top 10 in the USA.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CZoN_0c7ucO7F00

CareerMD Networking Event - Reno, NV

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 17 S Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501

A networking dinner for the residents and fellows training at University Of Nevada Reno School Of Medicine

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNaVC_0c7ucO7F00

Oktoberfest CRE Showcase

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 10 South Lake Street, Reno, NV 89501

Gather up your lederhosen and practice your yodeling then join NAIOP for an Oktoberfest themed CRE Showcase with great beer, food, and fun!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock And Roll#American Rock#Live Events#Dance#Nv 89501#Thedamnliars Com#The Colorado Sun#Naiop
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Reno Voice

Reno Voice

Reno, NV
282
Followers
494
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

With Reno Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy