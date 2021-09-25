CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Events on the Greensboro calendar

Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 7 days ago

(GREENSBORO, NC) Greensboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greensboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHYrF_0c7ucNEW00

LaMoves Afro-Blendz: Hip Hop Mix With Afrobeats

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 West Smith St. #101B, Greensboro, NC 27401

If you missed LaMoves last guest artist... no worries!! You have another opportunity to catch this vybe ‼️

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Si7Op_0c7ucNEW00

Buddy Week at Dance Project

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

This week Youth students can drop into any of our listed classes for free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcUYk_0c7ucNEW00

Alumni Homecoming & Family Weekend

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 815 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Join us for Alumni Homecoming and Family Weekend September 24-25, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzwyQ_0c7ucNEW00

Underground Now

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 204 North Mendenhall Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Haus of Lacks and Double Oaks Bed & Breakfast are teaming up for an intimate summer music series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqFUU_0c7ucNEW00

2nd Annual Unity Prayer Parade

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 South Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

ANNOUNCING: The 2nd Annual Unity Prayer Parade (Downtown GSO - 9.25.21)

