Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi events coming soon

 7 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Corpus Christi is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Corpus Christi area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKOGL_0c7ucMLn00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNbgp_0c7ucMLn00

PARIS IS BURNING

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 7601 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX

"Where does voguing come from, and what, exactly, is throwing shade? This landmark documentary provides a vibrant snapshot of the 1980s through the eyes of New York City’s African American and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072Ut7_0c7ucMLn00

Chick-fil-A Calallen

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 13701 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX

Sign up now: https://bit.ly/3yRHpeX to schedule your appointment or call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NlCh_0c7ucMLn00

Marisela

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1901 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX

Platinum blonde Latin pop sensation Marisela has moved the show a day early from September 25 to September 24, 2021!...\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHVMI_0c7ucMLn00

Agape Ranch Legacy Gala: A Matter of Time

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 6300 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX

Did you know that 90% of youth aging out of foster care will end up homeless, led into prostitution, incarcerated, trafficked, or dead within three years? Join us for the 2021 Legacy Gala: A...

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

