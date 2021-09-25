Events on the Fort Wayne calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Fort Wayne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Wayne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLnNe_0c7ucLT400

2022 - Annual Northeast Indiana Convention and Banquet -AA & Al-Anon

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 120 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

"Free" Tickets are for Email Updates Only. Convention Tickets and Flyer Coming Soon!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdpSe_0c7ucLT400

MERCH VOLUNTEER - TobyMac Theatre Tour - Ft. Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 125 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Come help out the merch team at TobyMac's Theatre Tour, and get to see some of the show for free!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Clg0J_0c7ucLT400

Night In The Jungle

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 1915 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Spend a fierce night at the Tiger Room Featuring 2 Nashville Recordings Artists and a Local Musician!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5Mny_0c7ucLT400

Mission: Motherhood Fundraising Concert

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 202 West Superior Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Come help raise money for the moms in our community! There will be catering, drinks, and a live band!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cYAK_0c7ucLT400

Rockin' for Residents' Rights

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1100 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

The LTC Ombudsman Program is celebrating October - National Resident Rights Month! Your ticket pays for 1 hour of nursing home advocacy.

Learn More

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

