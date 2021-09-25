Events on the Fort Wayne calendar
(FORT WAYNE, IN) Fort Wayne has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Wayne:
Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM
Address: 120 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
"Free" Tickets are for Email Updates Only. Convention Tickets and Flyer Coming Soon!
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 125 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Come help out the merch team at TobyMac's Theatre Tour, and get to see some of the show for free!
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Address: 1915 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Spend a fierce night at the Tiger Room Featuring 2 Nashville Recordings Artists and a Local Musician!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 202 West Superior Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Come help raise money for the moms in our community! There will be catering, drinks, and a live band!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 1100 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
The LTC Ombudsman Program is celebrating October - National Resident Rights Month! Your ticket pays for 1 hour of nursing home advocacy.
