Toledo, OH

Events on the Toledo calendar

Toledo News Watch
Toledo News Watch
 7 days ago

(TOLEDO, OH) Live events are coming to Toledo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Toledo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKZsL_0c7ucKaL00

"Comedy On The River 2"

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Jefferson, Ave. (Downtown), Toledo, OH 43604

Board 7:30pm/Sail 8:00pm. Hosted by: Comedian Kool Keith. Featured Comedians: Craig Capone & Roni Shanell. DJ Jay Roc. BYOB. $35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zt3rv_0c7ucKaL00

"A Story Worth Living" Local Movie Premiere 2

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Discovery Way, Toledo, OH 43604

This is for the live event for the local film, "A Story Worth Living" Saturday, November 27th at the Imagination Station Theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2E93_0c7ucKaL00

Tasting & Tour At Toledo Spirits & HEAVY Beer Company (Sunday, 10/24)

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1301 North Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Enjoy a tour and tasting at both the Toledo Spirits distillery and HEAVY Beer Company brewery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsaXj_0c7ucKaL00

Alumni and Friends Weekend

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2200 Jefferson Ave., Toledo, OH 43604

Mercy College is excited to host Alumni and Friends Weekend 2021on September 25-26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYp8b_0c7ucKaL00

Toledo Irish American Club Presents: THE FINNS Show

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 601 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Join us for a night of fun as we host The Finns to do a live stream concert straight from Ireland to us in The Blarney's Murray Room!

