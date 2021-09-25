What’s up Columbia: Local events calendar

(COLUMBIA, SC) Columbia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:

@Jump Manny Fitness Burn Session!!! Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 519 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Out here chasing a mindset and everything else will fall in line!! Let me earn your trust, build a family, and stay the course!

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Columbia, SC 29201

December is a busy month as everyone gets ready for the holidays. Probably the busiest of them all is Santa Claus!

UofSC Alumni Association Scholars Brunch Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 902 Barnwell Street, Campus Room (1st floor), Columbia, SC 29201

Join us for brunch on Sunday, September 26 from 11-12:30 p.m. at the Capstone Campus Room, located near the Historic Horseshoe.

An Evening with Dr. Kelli Morgan, Art Curator and Professor Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1525 Senate Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Join us for Dr. Morgan's talk, "In Search of My Grandparents’ Gardens: Musings on How Family and Community Informs Curatorial Practice"

Taste of September Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 530 Lady Street, Columbia, SC 29201

A celebration of the new AMAZING catering company ..Taste of September