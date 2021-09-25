CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

What’s up Columbia: Local events calendar

Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 7 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) Columbia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyHpG_0c7ucJhc00

@Jump Manny Fitness Burn Session!!!

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 519 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Out here chasing a mindset and everything else will fall in line!! Let me earn your trust, build a family, and stay the course!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKgp8_0c7ucJhc00

2021 Santa's Big Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Columbia, SC 29201

December is a busy month as everyone gets ready for the holidays. Probably the busiest of them all is Santa Claus!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1CdT_0c7ucJhc00

UofSC Alumni Association Scholars Brunch

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 902 Barnwell Street, Campus Room (1st floor), Columbia, SC 29201

Join us for brunch on Sunday, September 26 from 11-12:30 p.m. at the Capstone Campus Room, located near the Historic Horseshoe.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSNvb_0c7ucJhc00

An Evening with Dr. Kelli Morgan, Art Curator and Professor

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1525 Senate Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Join us for Dr. Morgan's talk, "In Search of My Grandparents’ Gardens: Musings on How Family and Community Informs Curatorial Practice"

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0yqb_0c7ucJhc00

Taste of September

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 530 Lady Street, Columbia, SC 29201

A celebration of the new AMAZING catering company ..Taste of September

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Entertainers#Sc 29201 Join
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Columbia News Beat

Columbia News Beat

Columbia, SC
311
Followers
523
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy