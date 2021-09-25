Live events coming up in West Palm Beach

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Live events are lining up on the West Palm Beach calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Palm Beach:

Sugar Skull Paint Night West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1500 Elizabeth Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Learn to paint a Day of the dead sugar skull on canvas. Includes all materials & instructions

Element 26 Weightlifting Camp West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Address: 1109 Old Okeechobee Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

We are BACK with another EPIC Weightlifting Camp with the help of some friends!! Look out Feb. 5 & 6, 2022

Vision Board & Motivational Event West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 600 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Lets celebrate the New Year on the right path to success. Join us on January 9th 2022!

Palm Beach Fine Craft Show - February 18-20, 2022 West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 03:00 PM

Address: 650 Okeechobee Boulevard, 2nd Floor Show Room, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

The 18th Annual Palm Beach Fine Craft Show makes its triumphant return to the Palm Beach County Convention Center February 18-20, 2022

Armory on the Square: Flora, Fauna, Watercolor Sketching West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 700 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Join Armory Art Center and instructor Kim Rae Taylor for a two-hour long workshop on watercolors.