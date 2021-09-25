CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana calendar: Coming events

Santa Ana News Flash
 7 days ago

(SANTA ANA, CA) Santa Ana is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Ana area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHQpP_0c7ucG3R00

Latin Thursdays by Perreo

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 225 N Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Perreo Thursdays at Copper Door in Downtown Santa Ana every Thursday night DJ play mix of reggaeton + Cumbia + merengue all night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KgySS_0c7ucG3R00

Super Cute Halloween Paint Night 'A Witches Brew'

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 301 North Spurgeon Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701

What makes this Paint Night Special is the Instructor, Alexis has a way with teaching and hosting, that makes this experience amazing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ayz7j_0c7ucG3R00

The 4 keys to heal your heart and open up to healthy relationships

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Santa Ana, CA 92701

How to transform the walls around your heart into boundaries, so you can create thriving intimate relationships?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGhBO_0c7ucG3R00

Walking Tour of the Historic Architecture of Downtown Santa Ana

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: 211 West Santa Ana Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA 92701

See architectural evidence of the first decades of the twentieth century in this walking tour of the historic urban core of Santa Ana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFZiL_0c7ucG3R00

Horrible Imaginings presents: CAMPFIRE TALES Oct '21

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 305 East 4th Street, #100, Santa Ana, CA 92701

We’ve got a chilling selection of Autumnal short horror films for you. Come join us (virtually or in-person)!

