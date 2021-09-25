CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids calendar: What's coming up

Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 7 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Live events are coming to Grand Rapids.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Rapids:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhJhd_0c7ucFAi00

Blizzard Bash

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 435 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Epic party and fundraiser to kick off the ski season benefiting adaptive skiing. Presented in partnership with Bill and Paul's Sporthaus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yTiD_0c7ucFAi00

LIVE Red-Carpet Masquerade Party & Expo

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 303 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Grand-Opening that showcases many awards, recognition, and performance of SL Models & Talent Agency, LLC. Come celebrate with us, VIP Style

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LakEB_0c7ucFAi00

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training Program in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Business Centre, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Get LSS Green & Black Belt certified by attending just one class and one exam. Course is developed by internationally accredited instructor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wq2Y8_0c7ucFAi00

Quiet Events US Tour - Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 11 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzU2K_0c7ucFAi00

NATURAL YEAST FERMENTATION

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 435 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

This wine-centric tasting will focus on understanding wines made using no commercially produced yeast...and yes, there will be cheese too!

