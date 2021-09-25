Grand Rapids calendar: What's coming up

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Live events are coming to Grand Rapids.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Rapids:

Blizzard Bash Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 435 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Epic party and fundraiser to kick off the ski season benefiting adaptive skiing. Presented in partnership with Bill and Paul's Sporthaus.

LIVE Red-Carpet Masquerade Party & Expo Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 303 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Grand-Opening that showcases many awards, recognition, and performance of SL Models & Talent Agency, LLC. Come celebrate with us, VIP Style

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training Program in Grand Rapids Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Business Centre, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Get LSS Green & Black Belt certified by attending just one class and one exam. Course is developed by internationally accredited instructor.

Quiet Events US Tour - Grand Rapids, MI Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 11 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

NATURAL YEAST FERMENTATION Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 435 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

This wine-centric tasting will focus on understanding wines made using no commercially produced yeast...and yes, there will be cheese too!