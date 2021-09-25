Stockton calendar: Events coming up

(STOCKTON, CA) Stockton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stockton:

Music On The Brickwalk With Riley Jane Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Riley Jane performs a variety of genres including singer-songwriter, pop and country. Join us for live entertainment as talented musicians from all around San Joaquin County perform on the...

WINE | MUSIC | ART Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 36 N California St, Stockton, CA

Join us on September 30th to celebrate Hispanic Heritage through fine arts and tasting of locally sustainable wine! And enjoy live music from the incredible @almarociog Art from talented artists...

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Stockton, CA 95201

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Zach Williams | The Rescue Story Tour Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 242 E. Main St., Stockton, CA 95202

Don't miss out on this Zach Williams tour coming to a city near you!

Thumbs- Thursday Morning Bible Study Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

When hard times come and it seems God is deviating from the plan we assume our lives should follow, , we’re much more likely to tame God, not trust Him. Please join us Thursday mornings for the...