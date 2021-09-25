Coming soon: Richmond events

(RICHMOND, VA) Richmond is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Richmond area:

Love Your Relationship Again - Painlessly - Richmond

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Richmond, VA 23173

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Garden Glow at Maymont Richmond, VA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1700 Hampton Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Brighten your nights on a spectacular light-filled journey at Maymont, showcasing the iconic Japanese Garden and historic pathways.

The Line Within. Meditation - Art - Yoga at Gallery5 Richmond, VA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA 23220

The Line Within: Meditation - Art - Yoga event at Gallery5 Sat Sept 25th

The 4 keys to heal your heart and open up to healthy relationships Richmond, VA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Richmond, VA 23173

How to transform the walls around your heart into boundaries, so you can create thriving intimate relationships?

JULIE, MONSTER Richmond, VA

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 1609 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

RVA Baroque and Firehouse Theatre present the world premiere of JULIE, MONSTER: a queer baroque opera