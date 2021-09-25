Coming soon: Richmond events
(RICHMOND, VA) Richmond is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Richmond area:
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Richmond, VA 23173
I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 1700 Hampton Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Brighten your nights on a spectacular light-filled journey at Maymont, showcasing the iconic Japanese Garden and historic pathways.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 200 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Line Within: Meditation - Art - Yoga event at Gallery5 Sat Sept 25th
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: Online via Zoom, Richmond, VA 23173
How to transform the walls around your heart into boundaries, so you can create thriving intimate relationships?
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Address: 1609 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220
RVA Baroque and Firehouse Theatre present the world premiere of JULIE, MONSTER: a queer baroque opera
