CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Coming soon: Richmond events

Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 7 days ago

(RICHMOND, VA) Richmond is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Richmond area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b20Yc_0c7ucDPG00

Love Your Relationship Again - Painlessly - Richmond

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Richmond, VA 23173

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPf54_0c7ucDPG00

Garden Glow at Maymont

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1700 Hampton Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Brighten your nights on a spectacular light-filled journey at Maymont, showcasing the iconic Japanese Garden and historic pathways.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipDHY_0c7ucDPG00

The Line Within. Meditation - Art - Yoga at Gallery5

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA 23220

The Line Within: Meditation - Art - Yoga event at Gallery5 Sat Sept 25th

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3moBwM_0c7ucDPG00

The 4 keys to heal your heart and open up to healthy relationships

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Richmond, VA 23173

How to transform the walls around your heart into boundaries, so you can create thriving intimate relationships?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpkWT_0c7ucDPG00

JULIE, MONSTER

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 1609 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

RVA Baroque and Firehouse Theatre present the world premiere of JULIE, MONSTER: a queer baroque opera

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Richmond Voice

Richmond Voice

Richmond, VA
245
Followers
527
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy