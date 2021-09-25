CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Live events on the horizon in New Orleans

New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 7 days ago

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) New Orleans is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Orleans:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xe5Z0_0c7ucCWX00

Ein Schiff, das sich Gemeinde nennt

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Gerokstraße 37, 70184 Stuttgart

Ein Pop-Diskurstheater als Aufforderung zum gemeinsamen Nachdenken und Zuhören über eine Stadt zwischen Wandel und Stillstand.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajgOr_0c7ucCWX00

Ride For Our Lives

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 343-349 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70112

City Council needs a reminder that pedestrians and cyclists lives matter. And we ALWAYS vote.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2V8W_0c7ucCWX00

Whisk(e)y Tasting

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Hauptstätter Straße 59, 70178 Stuttgart

Verkostung von 6 hochwertigen Whisk(e)ys im Le Petit Coq

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRKW2_0c7ucCWX00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dNaY_0c7ucCWX00

NOTHING BUT ASS PRIVATE PARTY

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 1500 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

7 celebrities in the building (10 sexy dancer Call 504-598-4483 for tickets and location Tickets are $25 Laid back and classy environment

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

#Live Events#La 70112 City Council#Sun Nov 11#La 70112 7
ABOUT

With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

