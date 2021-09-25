Baton Rouge calendar: Coming events

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Live events are coming to Baton Rouge.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baton Rouge area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Baton Rouge, LA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 Laurel Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

We'ree BACCCCCCCK !!! On behalf of S.U. 80's & 90's Old School Reunion, Anthony, Bates, & Ebanks, WELCOME to SU Homecoming 2021 !!!!!

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 124 3rd Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

It's been nearly 2 years since we got together...We've truly missed each and every one of you !!! GO JAGS !!!