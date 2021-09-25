CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Riverside calendar: What's coming up

Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 7 days ago

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Riverside is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Riverside:

Punk Rock Karaoke

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

Punk Rock Karaoke returns to The Concert Lounge!!! Doors at 8:00PM 21+ $10 Presale / $15 at the door

November 4-5 - Spooky Art Walk

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 3485 University Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501

Join us for a night of shopping, music, food , and fun! Come dressed in your Halloween best! Shop from your favorite local spooky shops!

Other Voices - NewWave, Darkwave, Postpunk & More

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:59 PM

Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

O T H E R V O I C E S a Night of Dark Wave, New Wave, & Postpunk Dance Music Doors 9PM $5 before 10PM $8 after 10PM 21 and UP!

9th Annual Turning Red Tape into Red Carpet Awards Reception

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501

Join us as we recognize the local governments and public agencies that are helping businesses grow during this challenging time!

Quiet Events US Tour - Riverside, CA

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 PM

Address: 3485 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

