Honolulu events calendar

(HONOLULU, HI) Live events are lining up on the Honolulu calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Honolulu:

Extraordinary Form of the Mass, Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 1184 Bishop Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

Join us in-person for the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Honolulu, Hawaii.

OCTOBER OPEN HOUSE Guest Session! Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 770 Kapiolani Blvd, Suite 115, Honolulu, HI 96813

Are you ready to put a little fun into your life?!? We are excited to open our doors and welcome you to the awesome world of Dance!

Live Entertainment: Jeannette Trevias Honolulu, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5000 Kahala Ave, Honolulu, HI

Call (808) 739.8760 or email restaurants@kahalaresort.com to reserve your table! Jeannette Trevias is a pianist who started playing piano when she was just 4 years old. She's played with a variety...

Kapaemahu Ceremony Honolulu, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Kuhio Beach Park, Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI

Members of the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation’s Cultural and Educational Events Committee invite you to attend a Kapaemahu Ceremony on Saturday, September 25th from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Join us...

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — HI Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 530 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly