Knoxville events coming soon

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Live events are coming to Knoxville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Knoxville:

Lift.2021 Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 604 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902

Hallerin Hilton Hill, Lori Tucker, and our keynote speaker, Chris Singleton to this year's event guaranteed to LIFT your spirit!

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 803 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

Fourth Annual Fais Do-Do: A Cajun Dance Party Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 416 West Jackson Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902

Dance like nobody's watching! Roux du Bayou spins out authentic Cajun tunes at Fais Do-Do. It's guaranteed to be a toe-tapping good time!

A Journey Through Oliver (Knoxville Edition) Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 5 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902

Our favorite host, Aurelio is back to take the official Journey Through our Oliver Properties to share his amazing wine selections with us!

Holiday Tea at The Tennessean Hotel Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:30 AM

Address: 531 Henley Street, Knoxville, TN 37902

Join us for our next Signature Tea Service! The Tennessean is proud to present Holiday Tea in the Drawing Room.