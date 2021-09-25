Wichita calendar: Coming events

(WICHITA, KS) Wichita has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wichita:

Southern Culture on the Skids w/ Dressy Bessy live at Wave Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Join Southern Culture on the Skids live at Wave May 10, 2022!

HALLOWEEN FREAK FEST 2021/ GRAND PRIZE $1000 CASH Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 116 North Mead, Wichita, KS 67202

A NIGHT OF EXCITEMENT!!! . COSTUME CONTEST $1,000 CASH PRIZE!!! MUSIC & DRINKS

Ark River Clean-Up Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 151 North Waco Avenue, Wichita, KS 67202

Since 2002, the Ark River Clean-Up has collected TONS of litter from the Arkansas River each spring. Join us! Be River-Proud!

The Wild Feathers Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

The Wild Feathers are coming to WAVE on October 19th. Grab your tickets!

Eric Johnson: Treasure Tour 2022 Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Mar 03, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Eric Johnson is coming to Wave March 8th, 2022. Not to be missed!