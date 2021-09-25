Wichita calendar: Coming events
(WICHITA, KS) Wichita has a full slate of live events coming up.
Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue May 05, 09:30 PM
Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202
Join Southern Culture on the Skids live at Wave May 10, 2022!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 116 North Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
A NIGHT OF EXCITEMENT!!! . COSTUME CONTEST $1,000 CASH PRIZE!!! MUSIC & DRINKS
Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM
Address: 151 North Waco Avenue, Wichita, KS 67202
Since 2002, the Ark River Clean-Up has collected TONS of litter from the Arkansas River each spring. Join us! Be River-Proud!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202
The Wild Feathers are coming to WAVE on October 19th. Grab your tickets!
Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Mar 03, 09:00 PM
Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202
Eric Johnson is coming to Wave March 8th, 2022. Not to be missed!
