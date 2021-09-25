Live events coming up in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Tulsa calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tulsa:

Live @ The Shrine Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 112 E 18th St, Tulsa, OK

Live @ The Shrine hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Live @ The Shrine, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 South Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74103

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Fri • Nov 05 • 7:00 PM BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Homebrewing for Beginners Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 6808 S Memorial Dr Ste 146, Tulsa, OK

Homebrewing for Beginners at High Gravity Fermentations, 6808 S Memorial Dr Ste 146, Tulsa, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 10:30 am to 12:00 pm

Rally for Tulsa Survivors and Descendants Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 500 South Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74103

We let Tulsa's city government know that we will not back down from fighting for justice!

An Evening with They Might Be Giants Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 423 N Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Cain's Ballroom welcomes They Might Be Giants back to Tulsa, OK on May 19, 2022