CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Live events coming up in Tulsa

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 7 days ago

(TULSA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Tulsa calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tulsa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9gsF_0c7uc6JQ00

Live @ The Shrine

Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 112 E 18th St, Tulsa, OK

Live @ The Shrine hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Live @ The Shrine, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxxwf_0c7uc6JQ00

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 South Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74103

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Fri • Nov 05 • 7:00 PM BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gkrgq_0c7uc6JQ00

Homebrewing for Beginners

Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 6808 S Memorial Dr Ste 146, Tulsa, OK

Homebrewing for Beginners at High Gravity Fermentations, 6808 S Memorial Dr Ste 146, Tulsa, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 10:30 am to 12:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414KPH_0c7uc6JQ00

Rally for Tulsa Survivors and Descendants

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 500 South Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74103

We let Tulsa's city government know that we will not back down from fighting for justice!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkRgB_0c7uc6JQ00

An Evening with They Might Be Giants

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 423 N Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Cain's Ballroom welcomes They Might Be Giants back to Tulsa, OK on May 19, 2022

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stapleton
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Tulsa, OK
383
Followers
455
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy