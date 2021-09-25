CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Live events coming up in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 7 days ago

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Pompano Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pompano Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IBb3_0c7uc5Qh00

Opening Reception for The Island Imprint: Yardie Point of View, Paintings a

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 41 Northeast 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Opening Reception, Friday, October 1 from 6 - 8 pm, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKuil_0c7uc5Qh00

A Valentines Day Frankie Valli Tribute

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Make this Valentines Day memorable and sing along to all your favorite Frankie Valli hits at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIkhK_0c7uc5Qh00

WOODSTACK TRIBUTE starring Jerry, Janis and Jimi

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

WOODSTOCK THE TRIBUTE starring JIMI HENDRIX, JANIS JOPLIN AND JERRY GARCIA is coming to the EMMA LOU OLSON COMMUNITY CIVIC CENTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ahGA_0c7uc5Qh00

BROWARD SENIOR EXPO

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

See over 80 exhibitors with products and services exclusively for seniors during Medicare Open Enrollment. The Original Senior Health Fair!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgkVY_0c7uc5Qh00

ADVENTURE VACATION EXPO

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Event for Vacations, Weekend Getaways, Tours, Resorts, Cruises and Exotic Destinations!

