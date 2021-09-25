Live events coming up in Pompano Beach
(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Pompano Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pompano Beach:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 41 Northeast 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Opening Reception, Friday, October 1 from 6 - 8 pm, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center
Starts at: Mon Feb 02, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Feb 02, 06:00 PM
Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Make this Valentines Day memorable and sing along to all your favorite Frankie Valli hits at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center!
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM
Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
WOODSTOCK THE TRIBUTE starring JIMI HENDRIX, JANIS JOPLIN AND JERRY GARCIA is coming to the EMMA LOU OLSON COMMUNITY CIVIC CENTER.
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
See over 80 exhibitors with products and services exclusively for seniors during Medicare Open Enrollment. The Original Senior Health Fair!
Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 02:00 PM
Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
The Event for Vacations, Weekend Getaways, Tours, Resorts, Cruises and Exotic Destinations!
