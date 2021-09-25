Live events on the horizon in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Nashville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nashville area:

AHHH! Acme Halloween Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Join us for the spookiest night of the year at Acme Feed & Seed

Dinner is a Drag: Hallo-queen Even Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 221 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37201

Join us at 21c for a night of spooky entertainment from a lineup of Drag Performers! Grab a table for 3-course dinner or floor seats!

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 29: OPEN MIC SHOW Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring professional and amateur comedians who spin our wheel to determine their fate!

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

A ten year concert in the making and what will hopefully be the beginning of a Hard Rock Tour.

24k Body Sculpting Spa Business Training Nashville, TN Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 121 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201

Join a 16.5 billion dollar industry immediately. Learn and perform body sculpting techniques for your spa business.