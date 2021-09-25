Virginia Beach events coming soon

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Live events are coming to Virginia Beach.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Virginia Beach:

Halloween 2021 Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 209 21st Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Can you survive one night? Join Peabody’s Nightclub for a Halloween 2021. Saturday October 30th with DJ AC!

Bass Nation presents VAMPA - Transylvania Tour Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 209 21st St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Bass Nation presents VAMPA - Transylvania Tour at Peabody's Nightclub

WTS HRC 11th Annual Reception and Silent Auction Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 415 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

WTS Hampton Roads Chapter is pleased to host its celebration event of the year!

The World is Yours Tour Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 209 21st St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

HE$H brings The World Is Yours Tour to VA Beach!

Hike at Red Wing Park Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1398 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Walk this little-known park with us for three miles or more through meadows, wooded trails, and wetlands.