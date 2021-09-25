Salt Lake City events calendar

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Live events are lining up on the Salt Lake City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salt Lake City area:

DiscoVersity Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Address: 625 south 600 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

DiscoVersity Get your groove on check facebook for more info pre sale tickets 25.00 till October 16th 30.00 tickets after pre sale and at

2022 National Masters Weightlifting Championships Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Master lifters age 35 and over compete in the snatch and clean and jerk at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Utah

Deadbeats Tour: The Revival Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 12408 W Saltair Dr, Magna, UT 84101

Get ready for Deadbeats: The Revival - November 27th at The Great Saltair!

Temptaxxxions: Masquerade Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 180 West 400 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Be tempted to join us for a night of entertainment and beauty at Temptaxxxions Masquerade, located at Ibiza Ultra Lounge: September 30th

Planet of Zeus, Fatso Jetson, Druids, Moon Wizard Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 1489 Major Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Planet of Zeus, Fatso Jetson, and Druids perform on 5/27/22 at The Loading Dock in Salt Lake City, UT.