Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City events calendar

Salt Lake City News Watch
 7 days ago

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Live events are lining up on the Salt Lake City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salt Lake City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEoGq_0c7uc2mW00

DiscoVersity

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Address: 625 south 600 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

DiscoVersity Get your groove on check facebook for more info pre sale tickets 25.00 till October 16th 30.00 tickets after pre sale and at

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPl2q_0c7uc2mW00

2022 National Masters Weightlifting Championships

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Master lifters age 35 and over compete in the snatch and clean and jerk at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02G7nF_0c7uc2mW00

Deadbeats Tour: The Revival

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 12408 W Saltair Dr, Magna, UT 84101

Get ready for Deadbeats: The Revival - November 27th at The Great Saltair!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Go5CU_0c7uc2mW00

Temptaxxxions: Masquerade

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 180 West 400 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Be tempted to join us for a night of entertainment and beauty at Temptaxxxions Masquerade, located at Ibiza Ultra Lounge: September 30th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lErZ7_0c7uc2mW00

Planet of Zeus, Fatso Jetson, Druids, Moon Wizard

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 1489 Major Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Planet of Zeus, Fatso Jetson, and Druids perform on 5/27/22 at The Loading Dock in Salt Lake City, UT.

ourcommunitynow.com

Washington State falls late in Salt Lake City

Academic Cross Country TeamsSALT LAKE CITY, Utah — In a game that featured 6 turnovers, Washington State Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw thew the final one 2:19 to play in the 4th quarter. Freshman Clark Phillips III picked-off Guarantano and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown to complete the 24-13 come from behind win.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
