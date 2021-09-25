CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester events coming up

Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 7 days ago

(ROCHESTER, NY) Rochester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rochester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJsU2_0c7uc1tn00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jmkfy_0c7uc1tn00

The Penthouse Presents: Tea for the Tillerman — a Tribute to Cat Stevens

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 East Avenue, 11th Floor, Rochester, NY 14604

Join us for an incredible Friday Night Live: Flight Night featuring a tribute show to Cat Stevens, performed by Steve Bartolotta!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwabl_0c7uc1tn00

Start Making Sense

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 336 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14604

Start Making Sense heads back to Anthology in Rochester, NY

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgNmQ_0c7uc1tn00

The Skycoasters Turkey Bash & Silent Disco

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:59 PM

Address: 125 E. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Let's party at our NEW LOCATION - Rochester Hyatt Regency. Tickets are $20

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6mjE_0c7uc1tn00

Call For The Priest (The Ultimate Judas Priest Experience)

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604

Call For The Priest (The Ultimate Judas Priest Experience) in Rochester, NY

Learn More

ABOUT

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

