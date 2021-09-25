Rochester events coming up

(ROCHESTER, NY) Rochester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rochester:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

The Penthouse Presents: Tea for the Tillerman — a Tribute to Cat Stevens Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 East Avenue, 11th Floor, Rochester, NY 14604

Join us for an incredible Friday Night Live: Flight Night featuring a tribute show to Cat Stevens, performed by Steve Bartolotta!

Start Making Sense Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 336 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14604

Start Making Sense heads back to Anthology in Rochester, NY

The Skycoasters Turkey Bash & Silent Disco Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:59 PM

Address: 125 E. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Let's party at our NEW LOCATION - Rochester Hyatt Regency. Tickets are $20

Call For The Priest (The Ultimate Judas Priest Experience) Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604

Call For The Priest (The Ultimate Judas Priest Experience) in Rochester, NY