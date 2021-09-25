CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh events coming up

Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 7 days ago

(RALEIGH, NC) Raleigh has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raleigh:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RD1La_0c7uc01400

Downtown Raleigh Treasure Hunt - Walking Team Scavenger Hunt!

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 500 South Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Use your treasure map to follow clues, solve puzzles, and crack codes on this unique walking scavenger hunt through Downtown Raleigh!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00V7l7_0c7uc01400

Toubab Krewe w/ Chilltonic

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

"A new standard for fusions of rock n' roll and West African music." - Afropop Worldwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2jOU_0c7uc01400

Part II: Downtown Raleigh Murals and Public Art Walking Tour

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Southeast corner of Hargett and McDowell Sts., Across the street from Nash Square, Raleigh, NC 27601

Come on this fun tour to learn all about downtown Raleigh's cool murals and public art!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvBAo_0c7uc01400

I Love the 90's Bash Bar Crawl - Raleigh

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Address: 110 East Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Alright stop, collaborate and listen!! The I Love the 90's Bash bar crawl is coming Saturday April 9th, 2022! We're getting jiggy with it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUuE9_0c7uc01400

CHRISTMAS BREAK HOLIDAY PARTY

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 421 South Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

A safe and fun party to enjoy your Christmas season!!

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

