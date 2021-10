Catalog Technologies Inc., a Boston-based startup looking to use synthetic DNA to store digital data, has closed a $35 million funding round to support its research efforts. The funding, led by Hanwha Impact and announced today, will go toward improving the capabilities of Catalog’s DNA-based data storage platform. The startup is hoping to make the platform ready for commercial use in 2025. Along the way, Catalog also intends to upgrade the system to let it not only store information but also run computations.

